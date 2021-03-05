Motril to Restore Iconic Military Plane

MOTRIL Council has announced plans to restore its iconic military plane.

Politicians at Motril Council announced plans to restore the iconic military plane as well as to move it.

The plane, which began its active life in 1965 and was donated to Motril in 1981, and is now being restored for its fortieth anniversary.

The aircraft is an example of the advances in military aviation of the 1960s and was donated following an agreement between the Air Force and the Motril Council.

Jose Miguel Perez Juarez, the Motril Local Police officer designated as the liaison between the council and the Historical and Cultural Service of the Air Force, said: “It is an iconic plane and, due to the passage of time, it needs a complete restoration that will give it back the appearance it had at the beginning of its operational life.”

Jose Luis Rando, commander of Motril’s 9th Air Surveillance Squadron, said: “it is a cause for celebration because this aircraft was the first built in our country.”

