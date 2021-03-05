Motorway link slowdown

JAVEA, Gata and Pedreguer are still waiting for AP-7 access, Compromis senator Carles Mulet complained.

The Ministry of Transport signed a contract in 2020 with a specialist firm to “evaluate redistributing traffic occasioned by the lifting of tolls,” but the three towns are no nearer a solution.

Mulet lamented the “vagueness and slowness” of the study and called on the Ministry to fast-track the project that also envisages a Gata-Pedreguer link with better access to Javea.

