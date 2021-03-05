Mijas Costa Mother And Son Arrested For Growing Marijuana In Their House

MIJAS COSTA Mother And Son Arrested For Growing Marijuana In The Basement Of Their House



The Fuengirola National Police have arrested a 52-year-old mother, and her 23-year-old son, during ‘Operation Fina I’, when they carried out a search of their house located in Mijas Costa, in the province of Málaga.

The police had received reports of the possible cultivation of marijuana, and in a statement, the police said that after procedures were carried out, in order to verify the facts, it was confirmed that a strong smell of cannabis sativa was coming from the property.

The resulting search of the basement of the house uncovered 129 marijuana plants in the growth phase, yielding an approximate gross weight of 16kg, and in addition, the investigating officers found that the facility had a sophisticated system for the cultivation of this narcotic substance.

Among other items, officers discovered an electric thermometer, a conductivity meter, a PH meter, a humidifier, six LED spotlights with transformers, two rolls of hoses, one radial, and products for enhancing plant growth.

The case has been placed before Fuengirola’s Court of Instruction No4, as reported by malagahoy.es.

