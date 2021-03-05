MIGRANTS die after smugglers deliberately throw them into the sea during crossing from East Africa to Yemen.

Around 80 people were horrifically thrown overboard according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and at least 20 people have died. Smugglers threw the people overboard during a risky crossing from East Africa to Yemen. According to the IOM the boat had set off from Djibouti with around 200 people on board.

The overcrowded boat had set off on Wednesday but it was reported that as the smugglers ‘started shouting there were too many on board’ they began to throw people off, and at least 80 migrants were thrown into the water.

The IOM has reported that survivors are being treated in Djibouti, but so far tragically five bodies have been recovered from the water.

The British government has recently announced that it will cut the amount of aid available to Yemen which is currently witnessing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The cutback has sparked much controversy as its decision means that aid for the country falls from a promised £160 million to less than £90 million.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford explained that, ‘The situation in Yemen has been called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis – 100,000 have been killed, 16.2 million are at risk of starvation, 2.3 million children are at death’s door facing acute malnutrition.’

