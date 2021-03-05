Man Jailed After Killing Housemate in Drink and Drug Fuelled Horror Crash.

A MOTORIST, who crashed while high on drink and drugs, killing his housemate, has been jailed.

Ionut Dumitru was driving a recently purchased grey BMW 5 Series southbound on the A21 London Road, at Flimwell, when he left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of December 14, tragically resulted in the death of his front-seat passenger and friend, Marius-Madalin Bizoi, aged 24.

The pair lived together at an address in Heartenoak Road, Hawkhurst, Kent, and had been travelling towards a petrol station with the intention to buy cigarettes when the collision happened.

A number of other motorists stopped at the scene to assist, but prior to the arrival of emergency services, Dumitru had fled the scene on foot.

He was later found asleep at his home, where he was arrested. Blood samples revealed he was significantly over the limit for both alcohol and drugs – he had 267mcg of benzoylecgonine (the main metabolite of cocaine) per litre of blood and 221mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system. The legal limits are 50mcg and 80mg respectively.

The 31-year-old roofer was subsequently charged with causing death by careless driving when unfit through drugs; causing death by careless driving when unfit through alcohol; causing death by driving whilst unlicensed, and causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

He pleaded guilty to all four offences, and at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, March 4, he received two six-year prison sentences, to run concurrently (six years total), and was disqualified from driving for eight years.

