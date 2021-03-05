Man facing five years in prison for racist attack that left victim unconscious

A MAN accused of a racist attack in Barcelona that left one of the victims unconscious is facing five years in prison.

At noon on January 7, a young man born in Senegal and another of Moroccan descent were insulted by the defendant, who faced the Senegalese man and shouted: “What are you looking at, you f***ing black?”

The prosecutor maintains that the defendant “was looking for a response that would serve as a pretext to attack them.”

He then he punched the Senegalese man twice and hit him in the face with his knee. The Moroccan tried to push him away and was also punched. When the two men ran away, the accused chased them and threatened them.

One of them fell to the ground while throwing a bottle at the accused to try to stop him from following them, so he began kicking him in the head and other parts of the body until he left him unconscious”, then left the young man on the floor.

The victim was admitted to hospital with a brain haemorrhage, where he remained for five days following surgery for his fractured jaw. It took nine months for him to recover from his injuries and he suffered hearing loss in one ear.

The prosecutor has pointed out that the defendant is an expert in martial arts making it easier for him to immobilize and render the victim unconscious with few blows without him being able to defend himself.

He has been charged with an alleged crime of causing bodily harm with the aggravating circumstance of racial discrimination, and in addition to the prison sentence, the prosecutor is asking for a fine of €720.

For the injuries, consequences and non-pecuniary damage, the prosecutor proposes compensation of €32,500 for one of the victims and €1,035 for the other.

