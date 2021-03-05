Malaga to Offer €420,000 to Help City’s Taxis

MALAGA City Council has announced it is offering €420,000 to help taxis.

Politicians in Malaga have announced they will offer €420,000 to help the city’s taxis.

The news will see Malaga’s 1,432 taxis given €293 each after the council said the sector had lost income during the pandemic.

The funding is in addition to the €150,000 offered last year to taxi drivers.

The news comes after the Junta de Andalucia last month announced it will approve plans to modernise its taxis.

The move will see Andalucia’s taxis be given new measures allowing them to modernise and compete with apps like Uber and Cabify.

The measures will include allowing taxis to offer fixed prices, options to share a ride, and to allow customers to pay by app.

The move comes after two years of talks and several years of protests by Malaga’s taxi drivers over their concerns that new apps were taking their business.

The new law will also make it easier for customers to pay by app, as well as to agree a fixed price ahead of their journey. Taxi drivers will also be exempt from having to carry a meter in towns with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants as long as they have a way of setting out fixed rates for journeys.

Minister for Development Marifran Carazo said: “This decree will increase the quality of the service as demanded not only by the sector, but also by the users themselves.”

Drivers will now also be able to pick up customers in other municipalities than the ones they normally carry fares in.

