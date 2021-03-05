Lifesavers’ jobs safeguarded in Javea

Linda Hall
JAVEA town hall, which is currently putting its beaches’ lifesaving contract out to tender, has added an obligatory clause.

Whoever is finally awarded the two-year contract, worth an annual €453,100, must undertake to continue incorporating the Red Cross lifesavers who were employed on permanent seasonal contracts.

“Independently of whoever wins the new contract, they will keep their jobs,” the town hall explained.

“It is important to provide these employees with stability and at the same time ensure that the lifesaving and beach rescue service has trained and experienced personnel.”

