Lidl and Aldi Start Selling Rapid Coronavirus Tests To German Customers.

SUPERMARKET chains Aldi and Lidl have launched their own range of rapid COVID tests available to their customers in Germany. If successful, there is hope this could potentially be available in Spain.

Despite having presented 50 different models, the German Federal Institute of Medicines only approved three rapid tests: Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Card, LYHER Covid-19 Antigen Schnelltest Nasal and CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Self-Test.

Each test costs between 5 and 10 euros and are already available. According to the German Federal Institute of Medicines, they have a reliability of 80 per cent and offer results after 15 minutes. Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, hopes this measure will speed up the detection of infections in the country.

“By making the rapid Covid-19 antigen test available for non-professional use in Germany, we are breaking new ground and further fulfilling our social responsibility to support the return to social normality,” said Bernd Ohnesorge from Siemens Healthineers.

Spahn considers that these tests will be a “fundamental piece” in the fight against the pandemic, he said in statements to public television ZDF.

However, these plans have been viewed with scepticism by Chancellor Angela Merkel, who according to German media, considers them premature. The issue is expected to be addressed at a meeting between the German leader and the regional powers this week.

