Let’s get it right this time

DE-ESCALATION: Bars, cafes and restaurant terraces reopen Photo credit: Joanbanjo

FIVE associations representing Javea’s hospitality industry and commerce called on clients and business-owners to keep the rules.

ARX, Xabia Historica, Port Xabia, Mercat Municipal and Xabia Arena issued a communique reminding them, “If one falls, they take everyone with them.

As bars, cafes and restaurants reopen their terraces for the first time in several weeks, and with shops’ opening hours extended, “irresponsible behaviour” was already noticeable in some establishments, the associations said.

“We aren’t pointing the finger at anyone, but do ask for responsible behaviour,” their joint statement declared, asking business-owners, clients and the town hall to comply with health and safety regulations.

The associations urged bars, cafes, restaurants and shops to observe the measures and visitor-capacity regulations that the Generalitat announced on March 1.

They also asked clients – for their own safety and that of employees – to ensure that the hospitality sector did not become a focus of contagion.


The authorities were also asked to play their part “by establishing firm police control” to guarantee that all health and safety measures were complied with.

The statement also reminded the hospitality sector and shops that the associations would be happy to keep them informed about the current anti-Covid measures.

