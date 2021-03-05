A JUDGE in Pontevedra has rejected a hair sample presented by a driver to prove that he had not been using drugs.

The court considers that the analysis is irrelevant, and believe that only saliva and blood tests are valid evidence.

-- Advertisement --



This is the first sentence that deals in depth with the reliability of a hair test to determine drug use in drivers, but the judge has concluded that it does not verify one time use on a single day.

The court has confirmed the fine of €1,000 and the loss of six points off his license for a driver who, in December 2018, was stopped by the Guardia Civil Traffic patrol when he was driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine on the AP-9 highway. He refused a blood test and the results were from a positive saliva sample.

The court has rejected the appeal presented by the driver, who claimed that he had not used drugs and provided a negative hair analysis test carried out at the University of Santiago that tested for drug use in the previous five months.

Specialists explained that the test is used to check if a person is a habitual drug user, but does not reveal use on an isolated occasion if the subject is not a drug addict.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Judge rejects hair sample used by driver to deny drugs use”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.