Jerez de la Frontera National Police Save An 87-Year-Old Woman's Life. CREDIT: File Pic

JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA National Police Save An Unconscious 87-Year-Old Woman’s Life

Jerez de la Frontera National Police officers conducted a fantastic operation, during which they surely saved the life of an 87-year-old woman who had suffered a serious accident in her home, and had been unable to move.

The incident began when CIMACC-091 received a call at 5.55pm from the Telecare Service of the Junta de Andalucía indicating that a user had activated the SOS button in her home but said they had not been able to make contact with her.

A National Police patrol was deployed traveled to the address where they observed through a window that the lady was lying on the floor inside a room, with a serious head wound that was bleeding heavily, but on trying to enter the woman’s home, they found the door was fully locked, and so the call was made for assistance from the fire brigade.

Seeing the life-threatening wound the woman had, the officers took matters into their own hands, and with the help of a neighbour, the officers were able to access a third-floor apartment from where they could climb down into the central courtyard and access the woman’s home via a kitchen window.

Inside they found the unconscious woman and administered first aid to stop the bleeding from her 10cm open wound in her head, managing to block and control the bleeding, checking her vital signs, and facilitating her breathing until the arrival of the medical services.


The 061 ambulance staff transferred the lady to the SAS University Hospital in Jerez where she was admitted with a reserved prognosis, and her condition has been reported as now being out of danger., as reported by elmira.es.

The intervention was carried out by a group of officers belonging to the GAC Citizen Attention Group (radio patrols) of the Security Brigade.

