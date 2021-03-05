Jaén Judge Jails A Man For Sexually Abusing 10-year-old Boy

JAÉN Judge Jails A Man For Sexually Abusing A 10-year-old Boy



A judge in the Second Section of the Jaén Court, yesterday (Thursday 4) sentenced a 60-year-old resident of Bailén, Jaén, to two years in prison, for sexually abusing a child under the age of ten. In addition, he was given six years probation and a restraining order against going anywhere near the child for six years.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office had initially demanded a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but, in order to reach an agreement, the mitigating intellectual insufficiency of the accused was taken into consideration, which would have allegedly impaired his ability to understand what he was doing with the child.

The case dates back to circumstances in 2019 when the parents of the child filed a complaint against the man for various sexual abuses of touching, and the defense had initially requested the man’s free acquittal on the grounds that there was not enough evidence for the prosecution, as reported by elmira.es.

