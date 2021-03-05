Jaén Judge Jails A Man For Sexually Abusing 10-year-old Boy

By
Chris King
-
0
Jaén Judge Jails A Man For Sexually Abusing 10-year-old Boy

JAÉN Judge Jails A Man For Sexually Abusing A 10-year-old Boy

A judge in the Second Section of the Jaén Court, yesterday (Thursday 4) sentenced a 60-year-old resident of Bailén, Jaén, to two years in prison, for sexually abusing a child under the age of ten. In addition, he was given six years probation and a restraining order against going anywhere near the child for six years.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office had initially demanded a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but, in order to reach an agreement, the mitigating intellectual insufficiency of the accused was taken into consideration, which would have allegedly impaired his ability to understand what he was doing with the child.

-- Advertisement --

The case dates back to circumstances in 2019 when the parents of the child filed a complaint against the man for various sexual abuses of touching, and the defense had initially requested the man’s free acquittal on the grounds that there was not enough evidence for the prosecution, as reported by elmira.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jaén Judge Jails A Man For Sexually Abusing 10-year-old Boy”.


For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSpanish Ministry Of Health Reports Six Cases Of Californian Variant ‘Under Surveillance’
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here