ITV Confirms New Show ‘The Masked Dancer’

ITV have confirmed that they have given the green-light to their new show, a spin-off from their successful Saturday night hit, ‘The Masked Singer’, which regularly pulled in 10m viewers, called, ‘The Masked Dancer’, there is no start date confirmed yet, but it is believed the show will start sometime in the Spring.

As with the singing show, celebrities will be invited to perform dance routines, while concealing their identities behind elaborately designed costumes, throwing out some cryptic or sometimes visual clues, as a panel of four celebrity judges tries to figure out who is hidden behind each of the masks.

The judging panel and host are identical to that of ‘The Masked Singer’, apart from a switch of Rita Ora being replaced by Strictly’s two-time pro champion Oti Mabuse, who will join Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, plus comedian Joel Dommett as the host.

Rita Ora is busy with her judging duties on the Australian version of ‘The Voice’, and new judge Oti said, “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer, so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues – it’s going to be so much fun!”.

Davina Mc Call commented, “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?”, while Jonathan Ross joking, “What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”.

Mo Gilligan chipped in, “I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series”.

