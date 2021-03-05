Italian Drug Baron Arrested in Estepona

AN ITALIAN drug baron has been arrested in Estepona.

The Italian drug baron was arrested in Estepona after reportedly moving drugs between Morocco and Italy.

Police from the Guardia Civil arrested the man in Estepona after he has been wanted by Italian officers since 2011.

Giuseppe Refrigeri, 67, is said to be the head of one of Italy’s biggest drug gangs, living in Spain but overseeing drug trafficking between Morocco and Italy.

According to media reports, the investigation began in Spain June 2018, after police discovered a drug trafficking gang based in Malaga with connections to Italy.

Police claim the group transported hashish, marijuana and cocaine between Spain and Italy.

An Italian arrest warrant had been issued against the man since 2015, while Spain’s own investigations led to a European arrest warrant being put in place after officers from the Guardia Civil discovered he had settled on the Costa del Sol.

The Public Ministry of Rome launched a joint investigation by the Italian authorities as well as with the Guardia Civil and other European groups.

Their investigations led to the arrest of the drug leader, who has now been formally charged with being a member of a drug trafficking gang from the coasts of Morocco to Italy.

After his arrest, police placed the detainee at the disposal of the National High Court, the body in charge of signing his extradition to Italy where he will serve a prison sentence for a crime he has already been convicted of, as well as facing trial for the drug charges.

