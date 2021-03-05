HERO Covid nurse who looked after patients in their final moments tragically dies after battling with her mental health throughout the pandemic.

Trisha Roberts, aged 26 was a heroic Covid nurse, who often spent time holding the hands of patients during their final moments. After battling with her mental health and constant pressures of the coronavirus pandemic she has tragically died.

Devastated relatives have spoken out about the nurse who had a “loving personality” and sister Tammy Lou has set up a fundraiser. The family hope to raise funds to cover funeral costs and also make donations to charity.

Tammy Lou said, “It has come as a great shock to the family as well as her friends and colleagues, regardless of how many times you met her, she left a lasting impression.

“She was a bubbly, energetic, enthusiastic and loving personality.

“She was loved very much by all and was a very determined and hard worker. She would always be there to help in any way she could.

“Trisha would go above and beyond to help and be there in your hour of need. She was and always will be our hero.

“A hero not only to her family but to the NHS. The gaping hole she has left in our hearts, minds and in lives will never be filled.”

The loving nurse had worked in hospitals both in North Wales and in Wolverhampton.

