Heartbreaking Plea as Body Discovered

HEARTBREAKING plea as body may have been left undiscovered in a home for several years.

Age Scotland have made a heart breaking plea after a body was discovered in Allison Close in Cove on Thursday, February 25. Police Scotland are treating the death as unexplained and it is feared that it may have been there for years.

Age Scotland have called on everyone to be vigilant especially with the current Coronavirus pandemic and keep an eye out for their neighbours and the elderly. According to the Evening Express the body discovered in Allison close may have remained undiscovered for “several years”.

Talking to the Daily Record, Brian Sloan, chief executive of Age Scotland, spoke of the heartbreaking case and explained that, “This is an absolutely heartbreaking case that should act as a reminder to all of us that we have an important role to play in looking out for older people in our communities.

“Isolation and loneliness are at record levels in Scotland after almost 12 months of lockdown and shielding but even before the Covid pandemic, we knew that 100,000 older people in Scotland felt lonely all or most of the time and 200,000 older people can do up to half a week without a visit or phone call from anyone.

“There is at least one isolated person living on every street in the country. We should all be aware of that and do our part to help our older friends and neighbours stay connected.

“A phone call to a neighbour or a knock on the door for a socially distanced catch-up chat could make all the difference to an older person’s day.

“If you haven’t seen an older neighbour for a while, notice that somone’s curtains are still drawn or see that the newspaper hasn’t been picked up, take the time to check up on them.

“Not only will it help your older neighbour feel valued and supported, you could be saving someone’s life.”

An investigation is being carried out into the woman’s death.

