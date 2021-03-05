AN Air France Boeing 777 has been partly painted green by environmentalists who broke into a parking area at Paris’ Charles De Gaulle Airport today (March 5).

The activists from the French section of Greenpeace climbed over fences without being spotted by security and then started painting the aircraft.

Some nine people, dressed in white overalls with over-vests with wording which translates to ‘greenwashing in progress’, brought their own ladders and used green paint on part of the body of the aircraft.

-- Advertisement --



Greenpeace France posted videos of Facebook and tweeted the following statement, which translates in English to;

“Direct Action – Want to See a Green Plane?

“While the climate emergency demands a reduction in air traffic, @DjebbariJB still thinks that a (hypothetical) green plane will suffice.

“We denounce government greenwashing.

Jean-Baptiste Djebari, the French Transport Minister simply responded on twitter “criminal proceedings?”

On their website, Greenpeace explained that they are not against technological innovations, but that they do not believe it’s enough to solve the climate crisis.

A statement on their website said “Faced with the climate crisis, it is necessary to regulate and reduce air traffic so that it is compatible with the Paris Agreement, while anticipating the reconversion of this sector and the social consequences that this would have for all workers. and affected workers.”

According to website Simple Flying “the aircraft involved is a 22-year-old Boeing 777-200ER registered F-GSPB. Its last commercial flight was on March 17, 2020, when it arrived at CDG from Rio de Janeiro. Since then, it’s been parked at the airport.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Greenpeace activists vandalise Air France plane at Charles de Gaulle Airport”.