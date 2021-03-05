Four Stillbirths In Ireland ‘May be Linked’ To Covid

FOUR recent stillbirths in Ireland ‘may be linked’ to Covid infection

Deputy Chief Medical Officer in Ireland, Dr Ronan Glynn, confirmed on Thursday, March 4 that the authorities are investigating four stillbirths that they believe may be linked to coronavirus infection. According to Mr Glynn, the tragic deaths are potentially associated with a condition known as COVID Placentitis, which infects the foetus through the placenta, causing death.

He said: “We have been made aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths potentially associated with a condition called COVID Placentitis.

“These reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings.

“The HSEs National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments.

“I would ask that the privacy of all of those affected by this disease continue to be respected at all times.”

The condition isn’t unique to Ireland, unfortunately. At the end of February, an expectant mother in Israel was given the harrowing news that her unborn baby had died in the womb after she herself became ill with coronavirus. Just a few weeks earlier, doctors discovered that a stillborn baby in another hospital had been infected with Covid through the placenta.

Speaking at a press conference at the Department of Health, Dr Glynn advised any expectant mothers with concerns to seek medical advice as soon as possible.

He said: “In the first instance they should talk to their doctor and if they have specific concerns they should get in touch with their local obstetrics department.

He continued: “The advice remains as it has been, which is to continue to do all you can to protect yourself and your baby.”

