EU Threatens UK With Fine For ‘Systematically’ Breaking Pollution Laws.

The UK has “systematically and persistently” broken air pollution laws, the European Court of Justice has said in its first ruling against the UK since Brexit. Britain could now face a hefty fine from the EU after it did not adhere to levels of nitrogen dioxide associated with heavy vehicle traffic.

The court added that the UK failed to take measures to keep breaches of pollution as low as possible. It discovered that levels over 16 areas including Greater London and Greater Manchester “systematically” far exceeded EU air quality targets set out in 2008.

Though the UK left the ECJ on Dec 31, it is still subject to rulings in cases it has been involved with before Brexit.

The case covers 2010 till 2017, stemming from a European Commission complaint lodged in 2018. Road transport is one of the main sources of nitrogen dioxide emissions, with built-up urban areas of the UK being hit hardest with negative health effects from prolonged exposure.

An inquest last year found that air pollution had contributed to the death of Ella Kissi-Debrah (below), a London schoolgirl who suffered from severe asthma. The UK has already promised to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030 in a bid to fulfil its climate targets.

London will also expand its ultra-low-emission zone later this year which requires vehicles to meet strict standards or face fees. It comes as the Government was accused of having “no plan” for cutting the UK’s emissions to net zero, almost two years after the target was made into law.

A report from the public accounts committee said there was no coordinated plan with clear milestones to achieve the legally binding goal to cut emissions by 100 per cent by 2050. A government spokesman said it was “nonsense” to say there was no plan, claiming the UK had been “leading the world in tackling climate change”.

