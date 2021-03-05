El Caminito del Rey To Open Again Next Friday, March 12

EL CAMINITO DEL REY To Open It Doors Again Next Friday, March 12



Spain’s famous attraction, El Caminito del Rey (the King’s Pathway), located in El Chorro, near Ardales in the province of Málaga, will reopen next Friday, March 12, after a few weeks of forced closure, due to the mobility restrictions imposed by the authorities due to Covid-19.

The hanging walkways attached to the rocks of the Desfiladero de Los Gaitanes (Los Gaitanes Gorge) can once again be visited by nature lovers and thrill-seekers, walking on what in the past has been labelled ‘the world’s most dangerous walkway’, pinned along the steep and sheer walls of the vertical gorge.

-- Advertisement --



From 6pm this Friday (March 6) a new package of tickets will go on sale, through the official website, enabling people to visit this natural enclave until, so far, April 4, limiting the dates at the moment purely in the event that a new closure occurs, but the website gives full information about full refunds or changes of tickets in the event of any new closure.

For the time being the attraction will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the exception of Easter (March 29 – April 4) where the facility will remain open every day, with the opening hours of 9am to 3pm daily, until March 28, and then after that date, extended from 9am til 4pm.

General admission is €10 per person, but there is the option of an English and Spanish-speaking tour guide for €18.

This facility has earned the distinctive ‘Prepared against Covid’ certificate, by part of the Secretary of State for Tourism within the Comprehensive System of Spanish Tourist Quality in Destinations (Sicted), meaning it has adopted all the necessary coronavirus protocols required, as reported by malagahoy.es.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.