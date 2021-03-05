Donkey rescued by helicopter after getting stuck in brambles

A DONKEY had to be rescued by helicopter after being trapped in some brambles.

Firefighters from the Madrid region used a helicopter to rescue a donkey called Olivia that was trapped in brambles and wires in the town of El Boalo.

A spokesman for the 112 Emergency Services in Madrid said that the animal is owned by a livestock association in the area that called at 4.45pm on Thursday, March 4, after finding the animal trapped. They said that she had been missing since that morning and explained that she is quite “mischievous” and a real “escape artist” while the other donkeys are not.

Firefighters travelled to the area, and found the donkey was “very exhausted” and could not moved without the help of a helicopter.

A vet had to be brought in to sedate her so that she could be harnessed and airlifter to the livestock shed.

She belongs to the ‘Dejando Huella de Mataelpino’ Association and although no one knows for sure exactly how old she is, because she had no documents when she arrived from a town south of Madrid, they think she is about 16 years old.

The donkey is said to be in trouble all the time, as the association explains on their website.

She underwent treatment and is now reported to be in good health, hopefully she will not be trying to escape again anytime soon.

Os dejamos vídeo del rescate pic.twitter.com/3rhZ58PMSS — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) March 4, 2021

