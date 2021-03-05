CYPRUS To Allow Vaccinated Brits Back Into The Country From May 1 with no restrictions



Savvas Perdios, the Deputy Tourism Minister of Cyprus made an announcement on Thursday (March 4), telling the semi-official Cyprus News Agency, that British tourists will be allowed back into the country from May 1, with no restrictions, as long as they have had both jabs.

Mr Perdios said, “We have informed the British government that from May 1 we will facilitate the arrival of British nationals who have been vaccinated, so they can visit Cyprus without a negative test or needing to quarantine”.

The only stipulations laid out are that all tourists would need to have been inoculated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, and the second dose of the vaccine should have been administered at the latest, seven days before the date of travel.

He also said that Cypriot authorities would reserve the right to conduct random tests on any arrivals, more as a safeguard, with Cyprus not having suffered such a bad outbreak of the coronavirus, going in and out of various lockdowns for the past 12 months.

Up to Thursday, Cyrpus had recorded a total of 36,004 infections and 232 deaths, with widespread testing, and almost everyone obliged to take a Covid test once a week.

UK visitors are Cyprus’s largest market, and the tourism industry accounts for around 13 per cent of Cyprus’s economy, which plunged around 85 per cent during 2020, and the country is very popular for its stunning beaches vibrant nightlife, fantastic cuisine, and incredible archaeological sites, and of course – it’s warm climate!

