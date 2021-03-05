Council promises €5 million direct support for hospitality industry

THE Fuengirola Council has announced that it will allocate €5 million in direct aid for the self-employed, merchants, hoteliers and hotels in the municipality.

In addition, it will allow occupation of terraces as well as open air markets without users having to pay any rentals.

According to mayor Ana Mula, this will help those sectors but will also cost the Council around €2.15 million in lost revenue during 2021 but this price has to be paid in order to assist those businesses which are struggling due to the pandemic.

All of this, is a significant increase over the aid given by the Council in 2020 which included significant reductions in property tax for some 30 local hotels which also reduced Council revenue by €1 million.

The commitment exists to help the hospitality sector in particular and now the Council is formulating its plans which will be revealed in due course as without bars, restaurants and hotels, the tourist industry in Fuengirola will cease to exist.

