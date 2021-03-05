Cordoba Festival Looks Set To Go Ahead in May

CORDOBA famous Courtyards Festival looks set to go ahead in May

The regional government of Cordoba is hopeful that this year the famous Festival de los Patios – or Courtyards Festival – will be able to celebrate its 100th year on May 3 to 16 if the health situation continues to evolve favourably. One of the most popular destinations in the world, Cordoba depends heavily on tourism and is feeling the effects of already having Holy Week celebrations, the Cordoba Fair and Cruces de Mayo cancelled.

“We have to learn to live with the virus and continue working,” the Delegate of Tourism, Isabel Albas, told Traveler.es. “The good thing about this festival, and what differentiates it from other events, is that patios are outdoors.”

The Courtyards Festival is a tradition that began in 1918 and celebrates the art of elaborately decorating outdoor areas with hundreds of colourful plants and flowers, and about 50 courtyards participate in the competition every year.

”And, although with masks, social distances and controlling the capacity very well as we did in the Puente del Pilar, in October, the Festival de los Patios de Córdoba is still an experience that does not exist anywhere else in the world where sensations are perceived, colours, aromas … which are a real wonder,” Ms Albas added.

