Controversial Youtuber charged with possession of child pornography

MEXICAN youtuber Yoss Hoffman has been accused of child pornography.

The controversial influencer is accused of claiming that she had stored a video of a 16-year-old girl being raped.

Yoss Hoffman has accumulated several million followers on her public profiles on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube but now she has been accused along with five other people of rape and child pornography by 19-year-old Ainara S.

Ainara S claims that in 2018 she went to a party and joined Nicolas B, Carlos R, Julian G and Axel A where they drank alcohol. She then claims that she was raped with a champagne bottle while they recorded the scene.

Following this, she claims she was harassed and bullied. One of these attacks was also recorded and went viral.

Yoss Hoffman was one of the people who shared the video on social media, while calling Ainara S a “wh*re” and referring to the event with the champagne bottle.

She says that the video she shared is a fight between some girls, and that everything else has been taken out of context. She admits mentioning the video and having seen it but added “I had no idea that it was rape, in fact, nobody was saying it.”

The complaint against her refers to the fact that Yoss mentioned “having received, reproduced and saved” the video of the alleged rape.

