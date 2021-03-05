Cádiz National Police Break Up A Party In A Warehouse

CÁDIZ National Police Break Up A Concert Party In A Warehouse



In the middle of the pandemic it seems that there are still those who want to act irresponsibly, as was the case in Cádiz province yesterday (Thursday 4), when officers from the National Police raided a warehouse in San Fernando, Cádiz, where a concert had been planned, as reported by el.mira.es.

At around 4.30pm, officers found 48 persons inside the warehouse located on Ajustadores Street, apparently with nobody wearing a facemask, and no social distancing, plus, all the emergency exits had been blocked off.

The owner of the premises is reported to have complied with the police in a pleasant manner, but, he had no permit for any concert to take place, and after denouncing 16 persons, the warehouse was evacuated and the concert did not take place.

A source of elmira.es said that the owner has cancelled two more concerts that had been planned in the same premises for March 14 and 21.

