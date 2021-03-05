BUDDHIST COMMUNITY in Barcelona attracts clients trying to get away from ‘Zoom Fatigue’.

The ongoing global coronavirus pandemic has caused a change in working habits for many as people have taken to working from home and using videoconferencing to carry out meetings. There are many people though that are getting tired of the constant video calls over Zoom, Microsoft teams and other software.

The Buddhist community in Barcelona though have made the most of the issues and found a unique selling point for their retreats. In a bid to attract customers to spend time at their silent Monastery they are trying to tempt them away from constant calls and “Zoom fatigue”.

-- Advertisement --



In a message they wrote, “Tired of so many Meet, Zoom and Teams meetings? If you need to disconnect, breathe pure air and find your internal balance once more, give yourself the gift of an Inner Peace Retreat and recharge your batteries!”

Although not everyone will be tempted with a silent retreat, scientists are backing the notion of “Zoom fatigue”. Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab have published a study on the effects of videoconferencing and the phenomenon they have called “Zoom fatigue”.

They have found that additional stress can be created from calls where people constantly see a mosaic of faces and spend all day sat in a chair, rooted to the computer. One issue that has been particularly highlighted is the fact that seeing your own face constantly can lead to constant self-evaluation. This has been found to be very stressful for many people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Buddhist Community in Barcelona Attracts Clients Over ‘Zoom Fatigue’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.