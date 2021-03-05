British Airways Plans To Deliver Cheap Rapid Antigen Tests To Travellers.

British Airways is offering discounted test kits from government-approved Covid-19 testing provider Qured, at an ‘exclusive’ price of £33 (€38.18).

Qured will deliver rapid antigen tests to travellers, who can take the kits with them to be used anywhere in the world. Following a video consultation with a health advisor, results will be available within 20 minutes. The health advisor will guide the customer through taking a nose and throat swab and processing the sample.

Verified results are available after 20 minutes, and the customer can download a ‘fit to fly’ certificate if the test is negative. Qured said its test kits “remove uncertainty for customers who may be unsure how to source a pre-departure test while in a foreign country”.

BA customers have access to preferential rates with several Covid-19 testing providers offering a range of PCR, lamp, antibody and antigen testing options. Before they fly, passengers due to fly on selected routes can upload their test results to the VeriFLY app – a mobile travel health passport. This will certify their test certificates before departure.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chief executive, said: “Our teams were pleased to discover Qured, a unique new option which removes uncertainty and unnecessary expense for customers who may be concerned about sourcing a pre-departure test while away from home.”

Alex Templeton, Qured’s chief executive, added: “Our accessible rapid testing service takes the hassle out of finding a test abroad.” The new travel health app VeriFLY is currently available to those who are eligible to travel between London and the US and Canada. It is also available on all inbound routes to the UK with BA.

The airline is in talks with all test providers to find ways to have test results automatically sent to the VeriFLY app, to make the process even easier. The airline also continues to work on the development of the Iata Travel Pass.

The Iata Travel Pass

To re-open borders without quarantine and restart aviation governments need to be confident that they are effectively mitigating the risk of importing COVID-19. This means having accurate information on passengers’ COVID-19 health status.

Informing passengers on what tests, vaccines and other measures they require prior to travelling, details on where they can get tested and giving them the ability to share their tests and vaccination results in a verifiable, safe and privacy-protecting manner is the key to giving governments the confidence to open borders. To address this challenge IATA is working on launching the IATA Travel Pass, a digital platform for passengers.

