Breaking News: Plane Hijacking PREVENTED

BREAKING NEWS: Passenger plane hijacking over Iran PREVENTED

The attempted hijacking of a passenger plane heading from southwestern Ahvaz to the city of Mashhad in Iran was thwarted on Thursday night, March 4, according to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

According to a statement on the Guard’s website, the hijacker attempted to divert the Iran Air Fokker 100 regional aircraft to land on the “southern shores of the Persian Gulf”, which could include Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia.

The Guard hasn’t revealed many details as of yet, only to say that the authorities disrupted the attempted hijacking and that the plane made a safe emergency landing in the Iranian city of Isfahan. The identity of the hijacker or his motives hasn’t been made known, nor is it clear whether the person was carrying a weapon. No passengers were injured in the incident.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for further updates.

