Breaking News: ‘Major Incident’ Leaves ‘Multiple Casualties’ in Welsh Village.

A MAJOR incident has been declared in the Welsh village of Ynyswen, near Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at midday on Friday, March 5. Police and emergency services have warned the public to “stay away”.

As reported by the Sun, around 20 to 30 emergency vehicles rushed to Baglan Street and an air ambulance landed on nearby Baglan Field, beside Penyrenglyn Primary School.

No details have been released to the public as to the nature of the incident.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant (Lab) said: “I have been informed that the incident in Ynyswen is a major incident.

“The emergency services will be in attendance for a very long period of time.

“Please do avoid the area. I sincerely hope nobody is extremely hurt.”

South Wales Police said they were dealing with a ‘serious incident’ which involved a ‘number of casualties’

A force spokesman said: “Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, at approximately midday today (5 March, 2021).

“Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.

“The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Trust has confirmed they were called to the scene at noon today but couldn’t say how many people have been taken to hospital.

They said that one rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances and the air ambulance were sent to the scene.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you when more information becomes available.

