At Least 10 Former Staff ‘Queueing up’ in Meghan Bullying Investigation

According to reports, at least 10 former members of staff will get involved in an investigation into claims of bullying against Meghan and Prince Harry.

The former royal aides have reportedly been told they can make their complaints confidentially by Buckingham Palace.

One source told the Mirror newspaper the former staff “have been silent for too long.”

The news comes after Meghan Markle was rocked by claims her bullying pushed several staff members out of their jobs.

An article by The Times newspaper claims the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of “emotional cruelty” towards staff at Kensington Palace.

The complaint reportedly claimed Meghan, “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was ­undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”

The allegations involve two senior members of staff who reportedly claimed that they were bullied by the duchess.

The claims prompted Buckingham Palace to announce an investigation into the alleged bullying.

A spokesman for the Sussexes has denied the claims.

According to The Times, the complaint was allegedly submitted in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, the couple’s communications secretary.

Knauf allegedly wrote an email to Simon Case, then Prince William’s private secretary after speaking to Samantha Carruthers, the head of HR.

He is reported to have said: “I am very concerned the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.”

Knauf allegedly added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her ­confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”

Harry is then said to have intervened and “pleaded with Knauf not to pursue it,” a source told the newspaper.

