Armenia withdraws from Eurovision 2021 due to lack of time to prepare

ARMENIA has withdrawn from Eurovision 2021 due to “lack of time” to prepare the show.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has reported, in an official statement this morning, Friday, March 5, that Armenia is withdrawing from Eurovision 2021.

The main reason that AMPTV (Armenian public television) has alleged is “the shortage of production time” for prepare the show.

The EBU has regretted this loss and stated that “Armenia has a great track record in the Eurovision Song Contest and always brings excitement and quality performances to the stage.”

Likewise, they have said that they hope to see a performance by Armenia in Eurovision 2022: “We understand the reasons for their withdrawal and we will miss their hard working and professional delegation in Rotterdam. We very much hope to welcome Armenia back in 2022”, the statement from the EBU read.

“We are sad to announce that Armenia will not be part of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” the organization commented, sharing the news on Twitter.

Armenia has been participating in Eurovision since 2006, although in 2012 the country also withdrew.

They have never won the competition and their best place was in 2008 and 2014, finishing fourth on both occasions. In 2018 and 2019 they failed to qualify for the final.

Forty countries remain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 and will compete across two Semi-Finals (May 18 and 20) and the Grand Final (May 22).

