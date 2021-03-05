Andalucía Will Vaccinate 45 – 55s In ‘The Next Few Weeks’

ANDALUCIA has redoubled its vaccination efforts and says it will vaccinate those in the 45 – 55 age group in ‘the next few weeks’

The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed it plans to move on to vaccinating those between 45 and 55 years of age in the “coming weeks” once the promised supply of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arrive. However, officials have warned that if the recommendation not to use the Oxford jabs on over 55s, which is currently under review, should change, then the older population will once again be prioritised.

Currently, vaccination plans are being rolled out in two parallel actions by much of Europe. On the one hand, you have the priority groups who are receiving the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. But at the same time, different groups are simultaneously receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Spain currently doesn’t administer the latter to anyone over the age of 55 as the Ministry of Health claims that there isn’t enough data to support its efficacy.

The Ministry has indicated that the current plan remains to administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to the remaining health workers, dependents and over 80s throughout March, while the rest of the teachers and police officers in the Community will be given the Oxford jab.

While officials are understandably hesitant to give a firm date, if all goes to plan, those in the 45 – 55 age group should start getting vaccinated no later than April.

