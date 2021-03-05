Amazon Plans Logistics Centre In Spain’s Alicante

AMAZON plans to build a logistics centre in Spain’s Alicante

AMAZON, the world’s largest online retail giant, announced on Friday, March 5 its intention to open a new logistics centre in the Polígono Llano del Espartal, in the vicinity of Mercalicante. The e-commerce company is wasting no time, as a spokesperson confirmed that the 8,000 square metre facility is expected to be fully operational by the summer. Amazon will create more than 60 jobs at its Alicante plant, both full-time and part-time, as well as opening up opportunities for some 300 drivers to work with its partner transport companies.

“We are delighted to continue investing in the Valencian Community with this new logistics station in Alicante, where we will provide efficient delivery to customers, and we will contribute to the creation of hundreds of jobs throughout our transport partners,” Director of Amazon Logistics in Spain, Paolo Patrone, said.

Last month, the online giant announced the development of a new logistics centre in the Intelhorce estate in Malaga, which the promoter, Montepino Logistica claimed will greatly reduce delivery and collection times in urban areas.

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, has welcomed the news of the creation of so many jobs in the province, and has already directed Amazon to the Local Development Agency for the selection of staff. He has also asked local SMEs in the city to support the new endeavour by selling their products on Amazon wherever possible.

