Alcalali’s elderly fire-raiser

JALON’S Guardia Civil arrested an 80-year-old Spanish man, suspected of starting four fires in Alcalali over the last year.

All were near the River Gorgos on protected land classed as a Site of Community Importance (LIC) and similarities between the fires suggested they were deliberately started by the same person. Three of the fires occurred on woodland although a fourth was near an inhabited area, threatening to spread to an urbanisation and rural properties.

The Guardia Civil’s investigations led to the octogenarian who, for reasons still to be determined, set the fires on his morning walks.

