Workmen left hanging from building after scaffolding collapses in Valencia.

A CABLE connecting a mobile scaffolding snapped and two workers plummeted to the first floor where they were left hanging.

The two men were working on facade on the third floor, fell sharply but thankfully their safety harnesses stopped them plunging to the ground and they were left hanging a few feet from the ground in a street in Torrente.

Dozens of passers-by witnessed the terrifying moment at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon, March 3.

Witnesses immediately alerted the emergency services.

But before firefighters arrived, a man who was passing by with a van and carrying a ladder inside his vehicle, stopped and helped the two workers to safety.

They were both taken by ambulance to the General Hospital of Valencia where they were treated for different cuts and bruises.

It’s not known what caused the cable to snap.

