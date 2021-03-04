Volvo Cars Launches New, Pure Electric Volvo C40 Recharge.

THE future of Volvo Cars is electric, and the new Volvo C40 Recharge is the latest manifestation of the company’s commitment to a zero-emission future.

-- Advertisement --



The C40 Recharge has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. It is based on the CMA vehicle platform and is the first Volvo model in history designed as pure electric only.

Following the introduction of the XC40 Recharge and now the C40 Recharge, Volvo Cars will roll out several additional electric models in the coming years.

Already by 2025, it aims for 50 per cent of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, it plans for every car it sells to be pure electric.

“The C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going,” said Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo Cars. “It is fully electric, offered online only with a convenient care package and will be available for quick delivery. Getting a new Volvo was never this attractive.”

The rear of the C40 Recharge features a striking rear-end design to go with the lower roofline, while the new front design introduces a new face for electric Volvos and includes headlights with state-of-the-art pixel technology.

Inside, the C40 Recharge provides customers with the high seating position that most Volvo drivers prefer, while it is available with a range of colour and deco options unique to the model. It is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free.

Like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge comes with one of the best infotainment systems on the market, jointly developed with Google and based on the Android operating system. It provides consumers with Google apps and services built-in, such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store.

Unlimited data enables superior connectivity and the C40 Recharge will receive software updates over the air. That means it will continue to improve over time after it has left the factory.

The propulsion consists of twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery that can be fast-charged to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes*. It offers an anticipated range of around 420km (261 miles), which is expected to improve over time via over-the-air software updates.

As announced earlier today, the fully electric C40 Recharge will be available online only. In line with its ambition of reducing complexity in its model offering and focussing on attractive pre-selected variants, Volvo Cars has drastically simplified the consumer offering of the C40 Recharge.

When customers get a new C40 Recharge, it will come with a convenient care package that includes items such as servicing, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance and home charging options.

The C40 Recharge will go into production this autumn and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Volvo Cars Launches New, Pure Electric Volvo C40 Recharge”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.