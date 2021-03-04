Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 Models in Europe Launched with Regular ‘Over-the-Air’ Updates.

VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 and ID.4 models in Europe can now receive new functions and in-depth technical updates via W-LAN or mobile network meaning that the customer’s vehicle always remains at the cutting edge of digital developments with the so-called “Over-the-Air” updates.

The software version ID.2.1, which establishes the technical prerequisites for “Over-the-Air” updates, is automatically included with all new ID. models produced since calendar week 8.

“Volkswagen is driving forward the digitalisation of its products at pace and is transforming itself into a full-service provider of hardware, software and services. The introduction of Over-the-Air updates is the next important step in our transformation into a tech company and in the development of new business models,” says Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand.

Starting this summer, Volkswagen will provide owners of ID. vehicles with an update every three months. In addition to optimising software performance, these may also include new functions and customisation options.

“This will ensure that all delivered ID. models will be kept at the same software level as new cars throughout their entire life cycle. Over-the-Air updates will also be the new normal in cars in the future. With them, we will keep all delivered ID. models on the same software level as new cars for years to come,” says Thomas Ulbrich, Board Member for Technical Development at Volkswagen.

The newly founded ID. digital project unit will consistently drive the further development of the ID. family and coordinate the implementation of “Over-the-Air” updates in the ID. family. The project team’s agile approach will set new standards in software maintenance with short update cycles and flexible consideration of customer requirements. In this way, decisions about new digital services and improved customer interaction can be realised quickly and easily.

The new ID. software 2.1 is already on board as standard for vehicles produced from calendar week 8. For customers who have already received an ID. vehicle, the new software will now be made available successively. As announced, they will have to visit their dealer once for this purpose. With the new software, it will then be possible for the first time in the volume segment to update control units installed in the vehicle, among other things, without the customer having to go to the workshop.

The first “Over-the-Air” updates are currently being successfully tested on over 3,000 company cars so that the first customers will soon be able to benefit from the continuous performance improvements and new functions. Volkswagen is thus setting an important milestone in the further development of its own electronics architecture.

Software is increasingly becoming a competitive differentiating factor and therefore a decisive purchase reason in the automotive market of the 21st century.

