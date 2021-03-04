VISIT the wonders of Pulpi’s geode in Covid safe tourism in Spain’s Almeria.

In what is a truly unique experience visitors are able to visit the wonders of Pulpi’s geode and it has even been awarded the ‘Covid-19 Ready’ seal. In order to visit the natural wonder reservations can be made on the website at www.geodapulpi.es.

The geode is located in the Levante Almeriense region and is a truly unique twist to the municipality. Visitors are able not only to view the stunning geode but also visit beautiful beaches in the area, and view the remains of monuments from the Lower Medieval period.

The geode was discovered in December 1999 and is the second largest in the world. It is also the only one that people are able to visit. After visiting the mines in the area, you can descend to see the geode. The journey is not for the fainthearted though as you have to descend a vertical 15 metres down a spiral staircase.

The Pulpi geode is an excellent example of a natural resource that has been turned into a tourist attraction. The Pilar de Jaravia geode in Pulpi and his gypsum crystals are unique and so far it has attracted over 50,000 visitors. According to the town mayor, Juan Pedro García, “It could have been twice as many or more if this pandemic had not arrived.”

