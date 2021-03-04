Valencia Court supports Health Council’s hospitality sector restrictions

THE Valencia High Court has rejected the appeal of the region’s hospitality sector against measures keeping their premises closed.

The court has supported the restrictions put in place by the Health Council due to the “evident health risk” regarding the closure of restaurants, bars, cafés and other premises to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading further.

-- Advertisement --



The union ‘SOS Hosteleria’ had taken the restrictions decided on January 19 to court, saying they were being “blamed” for the pandemic and penalised, but it has not been accepted in court. The court’s resolution highlights that when the level of contagion of the virus was high, the way to prevent deaths and pressure on hospitals is to minimise social gatherings.

Bars, restaurants and cafés are now open again.

From Monday March 1, in place for 14 days, the measures from the Health Council of Valencia regarding the hospitality sector have been:

Terraces open until 6pm.

Four people maximum at a table and must all wear masks at all times except when actually eating or drinking.

No smoking allowed

75 per cent capacity allowed on outdoor terraces

1.5 metres between tables

No bar service, buffet or self-service

Indoor dining is not allowed, but clients can enter premises to use the toilets, alone when possible, and using a mask

No discos, singing, dancing or karaokes

Other measures include:

Non-essential businesses: open until 8pm at 50 per cent capacity.

Social and family gatherings: In public, no more than four people unless they live together. In private: only people who live together.

Border confinement: Travel only allowed into or out of the Valencia region with due cause. Travel between towns and cities within the region is allowed.

Masks: mandatory from age six, indoors and outdoors at all times, except for people with diseases that make it unadvisable for them to wear masks or who cannot put it on or take it off on their own. Those practising individual outdoor sports can also leave them off.

Gyms and indoor sports facilities: remain closed. Outdoor sports activities restricted to 150 people.

Parks and children’s outdoor play areas: open

Churches and places of worship: increase capacity to 50 per cent.

Curfew: from 10pm to 6am.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Court supports Health Council’s hospitality sector restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.