‘Vaccines for all’ claim

ALICANTE province’s foreign residents will not miss out on the anti-Covid vaccine.

Although no official announcement has yet been made, Health department sources quoted in the provincial Spanish media maintained that there will be no repetition of Malaga’s situation.

Last week, Andalucia’s Health department announced that the vaccine would not be available to foreign residents outside the Social Security system.

Even in the Valencian Community there is a proviso, however, as it will still be necessary to be in possession of an up-to-date Population Information System (SIP) health card, which as the media report added, does not always mean that the medical attention received is free.

Alicante province has approximately 340,000 foreign residents, of whom 70,000 are British. Around 50,000 will have no problem regarding SIP cards as they are legally-registered permanent residents.

The remainder will need to apply for a SIP card or, if they have one – which could be temporary – they should ensure that it is current, in order to be in line for the vaccine, the Health department sources said.

Some are long-stay tourists while others are simply living under the radar but all will need to apply for a SIP if they hope to be vaccinated

