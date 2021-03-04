TOBACCO sales fall to lowest level in decades in Spain.

The coronavirus affected many businesses as the State of Alarm forced many premises to close. Tobacconists though were among the shortlist of those allowed to remain open during the State of Alarm.

The government could have had multiple reasons for keeping them open including the avoidance of illegal sales, and the fact that closing them could have badly affected nicotine addicts. The fact that they remained open also would have prevented people from hoarding cigarettes and tobacco.

Even with the tobacco shops remaining open sales still fell. Spain has registered a drop in sales in the last two decades and in Valladolid the trend was even more pronounced in 2020.

Data released by the Tobacco Market Commission which in turn reports to the Ministry of Finance revealed that sales in the province fell by 4.6 per cent last year. This means that 2020 saw a level of sales that was almost half that of the 51 million packs of cigarettes that were sold in 2002.

Many people have used their time during the pandemic to quit smoking or to smoke less, and according to the Ministry of health, “the decrease in frequency is more pronounced among younger people, students, people on ERTE and people living with family.”

