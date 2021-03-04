The Simpsons Renewed AGAIN For Two More Seasons.

THE longest-running primetime scripted show in TV history has been renewed for season 33 and 34, with The Simpsons set to celebrate its 700th episode on March 21.

The Fox series is being renewed for two more seasons, according to Variety, with its landmark 700th episode set to air during its 32nd season – which is currently on screens now.

Fans will get to enjoy more adventures with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, who have been on our screens since the show’s first episode aired on December 17, 1989.

The creator of the cartoon, Matt Groening, released a statement after the show’s renewal: “Everyone at ‘The Simpsons’ is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises,” per Variety.

He continued: “Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

Season 34 is slated for 2023, making its total episodes at 757.