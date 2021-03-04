The Simpsons Renewed AGAIN For Two More Seasons.
THE longest-running primetime scripted show in TV history has been renewed for season 33 and 34, with The Simpsons set to celebrate its 700th episode on March 21.
The Fox series is being renewed for two more seasons, according to Variety, with its landmark 700th episode set to air during its 32nd season – which is currently on screens now.
Fans will get to enjoy more adventures with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, who have been on our screens since the show’s first episode aired on December 17, 1989.
The creator of the cartoon, Matt Groening, released a statement after the show’s renewal: “Everyone at ‘The Simpsons’ is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises,” per Variety.
He continued: “Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”
Season 34 is slated for 2023, making its total episodes at 757.
The show has won numerous awards, including: 34 Emmy Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 13 Writers Guild of America Award, and an Institutional Peabody Award in 2019.
The Simpsons was also made into a feature film in 2007, grossing over $527 million worldwide.
In related news, Matt Groening recently said he “didn’t have a problem” with white actors portraying non-white roles on the cartoon series.
Matt Groening recently spoke to BBC Newsbeat after it was announced on Tuesday, February 23 that white man Harry Shearer, who has provided the voice of Dr Julius Hibbert and loads of other characters on The Simpsons for the past 30 years, has been replaced as the voice of the black doctor by Kevin Michael Richardson.
Groening said: “I think it’s great, times change but I actually didn’t have a problem with the way we were doing it.
“All our actors play dozens of characters each, it was never designed to exclude anyone.”
