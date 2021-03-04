HOTEL on the Spanish island of Tenerife fined for hosting an illegal pool party

The Local Police from the municipality of Arona in the south of Tenerife had to break up an illegal pool party on Saturday, February 27 when they discovered more than 40 people partying and drinking at a hotel in clear breach of Covid-19 regulations. According to the latest coronavirus restrictions, events are permitted at hotels for guests of the establishment only, but officers became aware that the proprietors had sold several tickets to the pool party to people not staying at the hotel.

When officers arrived at the premises, they quickly established that many of the revellers, who weren’t wearing masks or observing social distancing rules, were not in fact guests of the hotel, and that the venue itself had received no special permission for the mass gathering.

-- Advertisement --



Local Police wasted no time in removing those who were not staying at the hotel and shut down the bar; the hotel will be issued with a sanction for breaching Covid regulations and exceeding the maximum capacity allowed by the current restrictions.

Tenerife was in the news again last month when one dentist reported a huge influx in Irish tourists booking appointments, but then neglecting to turn up. Authorities realised that the sun-starved individuals were taking advantage of a supposed loophole in regulations which says that people can travel abroad for ‘medical reasons.’

Receptionist Roberta Beccaris, spoke to RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne and explained how many Irish people have been contacting the surgery and requesting an appointment and also making sure that they receive an email appointment confirmation.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tenerife Hotel Fined For Illegal Pool Party”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.