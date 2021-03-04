SPANISH TOWN commemorates World Nature Day with tour of San Juan de los Terreros.

The Spanish town of Pulpi in Spain’s Almeria celebrated World Wildlife Day with a guided tour of San Juan de los Terreros.

The town council collaborated with the Geoda de Pulpí, the Tourism Association “Isla de Terreros” and the Environmental Association “El Garbancillo”, in order to deliver a stunning day out for everyone with an environmental based guided tour through San Juan de los Terreros.

They commemorated World Nature Day which was on Wednesday, March 3. The commemoration saw locals join in for a hike that took place along the local clifftops in the area.

Locals from the “Mar de Pulpí” Property Owners Club joined in and took in the views as they walked the cliffs of Honduras to the beach of Los Cocedores.

Participants in the day’s events also stopped for a visit with the “Isla Negra” Diving Club in Pulpí to discuss environmental matters. The diving club gave an informative talk about the various environmental activities that they are involved in, which includes cleaning the seabed in the area in collaboration with the “Isla de Terreros” Tourism Association.

