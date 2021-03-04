Spanish Drug Lord Raises Bail Money Through ‘Crowdfunding’

SPANISH drug lord raises €200,000 bail money through a ‘crowdfunding’ campaign

Notorious Spanish drug lord Francisco Tejón, better known as El Castaña, walked away from prison on Wednesday evening, March 3, after a huge ‘crowdfunding’ effort netted him the €200,000 required to post bail. El Castaña was incarcerated after handing himself into police in October 2018 and will stand trial on drug trafficking charges next year. Cadiz bank sources revealed that they were inundated with friends, family and associates of the drug lord who wanted to lodge money for his bond, despite the villain reportedly being worth an estimated €30 million.

El Castaña allegedly learned his lesson when he was jailed back in 2018 and immediately transferred the €120,000 bail money from an Irish account, giving investigators a much-appreciated public glimpse into the gangster’s finances.

“This time, they have avoided being watched. That [payment] revealed a lot,” a source close to the case said.

Tejón was released on bail by the Cádiz provincial court in Algeciras, and although he was met only by his son and avoided being photographed, officers at the prison bitterly told Spanish daily El Pais that they have no doubt big celebrations are planned for his release.

“It doesn’t matter [that he didn’t throw a party at the police station], they will throw one in La Atunara,” he said. “They would have already bought flares and fireworks. They will party that night.”

Tejón is expected to face trial for drug trafficking, along with his brother Antonio and several other members of the Castaña cartel in early 2022.

________________________________________________________________

