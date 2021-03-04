Spain sees more than 6,000 new cases as pact made to veto mobility at Easter

Spain sees more than 6,000 new cases as an agreement is made to veto mobility between communities at Easter.

THE Ministry of Health has announced 6,037 new infections in the last 24 hours as the government and autonomous communities agree to close borders between communities over the Easter week.

Only Madrid has opposed the agreement, which includes a curfew from 10pm to 6am.

In addition to the new infections, there have been 254 Covid-related deaths since yesterday’s update.

Overall, the cumulative incidence rate has dropped to 153 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, though there are three autonomous communities still above 300 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 70,501 people have died and a total of 3,142,358 have been infected with coronavirus, confirmed by a PCR test.

Today has seen an agreement with all communities except Madrid, to take joint and coordinated measures to avoid mobility and limit social gatherings at Easter.

The proposal includes the perimeter closure of all the autonomous communities to avoid unnecessary trips, including that of university students who intend to return home during the Easter break.

The curfew would continue to be between 10pm and 6am, mass events are banned, meetings are limited to 4 or 6 people and social gatherings at homes should be avoided.

“Our goal is to save lives, not save weeks,” said Health Minister, Carolina Darias, pointing out the restrictions would be in place from March 26 to April 9

However, the Community of Madrid remains steadfast that mobility restrictions do not stop infections.

There will be a meeting of the Interterritorial Council on Wednesday, March 10, when the details of the restrictions, based on the proposal presented by the Public Health Commission, will be finalised.

