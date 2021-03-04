Sevilla Police Officers Off Sick After Vaccine Side Effects

SEVERAL police officers in Sevilla are off sick from work after experiencing side effects from the Covid vaccine

Several members of the National Police in Sevilla have called in sick or been forced to leave work early on Thursday, March 4 after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine yesterday. The vaccination campaign for the Security Forces began in Sevilla on Wednesday, March 3 with agents of the National Police in the mass vaccination centre at the Hispalense University in Los Bermejales. The vaccinating of the staff should be completed within a couple of weeks, and officers of the Guardia Civil will follow.

Officials have insisted that the side effects being experienced by the officers are within the expected range and should last no longer that 24 hours; however, the very nature of the illness makes carrying out police work very difficult. The majority of officers are receiving the AstraZeneca jab which is well known for producing unpleasant side effects such as fatigue, muscle pain and fever. The remaining officers aged over 55 will receive a different jab, most likely the Pfizer vaccine, at a later date.

Meanwhile, teaching unions in Madrid were up in arms on March 2 after more than 50 staff were forced to go off sick following side effects from the same Covid jab. The absences caused serious disruption, with several schools having no choice but to suspend classes altogether.

General Secretary of Madrid’s Teaching Federation, Isabel Galvín, said the Community had gone ahead with the vaccination plan “without having had a dialogue with the representatives of the teaching staff and educational personnel or with the management teams, we proposed a plan and staggered vaccination.”

