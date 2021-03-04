FORMER French President Nicholas Sarkozy vows to ‘go all the way’ to clear his name

Disgraced former French president Nicholas Sarkozy has given two interviews on Thursday, March 4, the first time he has spoken out since being convicted of corruption and influence pedalling by a Paris Court on Monday, March 1. He was sentenced to three years in total, two of those suspended, and was given the option of spending his sentence in his home if he agrees to wear an electronic tag. However, the 66-year-old has vowed to ‘go all the way’ to clear his name by launching a lengthy appeal.

“I never betrayed the trust of the French people,” Sarkozy told TF1 channel in a primetime interview.

“Perhaps it will be necessary to take this battle to the (Strasbourg-based) European Court of Human Rights,” he said.

“It would be painful for me to have my own country condemned, but I am ready because that would be the price of democracy.”

Along with Sarkozy, 73-year-old retired judge Gilbert Azibert and the former president’s lawyer, Thierry Herzog, 65 were also found guilty and handed the same sentence in what the prosecutor called ‘a corruption pact’ designed to advance the careers of all three.

However, many powerful allies have stood by the politician, including Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who insists that Sarkozy is ‘an honest man.’

“When some judges start to play politics, the role of lawmakers is to strongly denounce it,” Guillaume Peltier, the deputy leader of right-wing opposition party the Republicans, added when speaking on LCI television.

That’s not the end of the tale for the former French leader, however, as he is due to stand trial again later in March, accused with 13 others of the illegal financing of his presidential campaign back in 2012.

